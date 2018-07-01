NEWARK, NJ – FEBRUARY 01: Brandon Manning #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers in action against the New Jersey Devils on February 1, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Flyers 4-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The past season for Brandon Manning was a positive one when it came to his offensive side. He finished the season with career highs in all categories. Manning proved he still has something to add to an organization. And the Chicago Blackhawks saw that as they signed him to a two-year. The deal is worth $2.25M.

Stay-at-home defenseman Brandon Manning joins the #Blackhawks coming off a career season for the Flyers. More on Brandon Manning: https://t.co/UTdM1tBI04 pic.twitter.com/kHY4tWGEUL — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 1, 2018

The Philadelphia Flyers paved the way for this deal as Manning was said to not be coming back immediately after exit interviews. This will only be Manning’s second team as he was signed by the Flyers in November 2010.

Manning had a breakout season for Chilliwack of the WHL before signing his entry-level contract with the Flyers. He produced 21 goals and 32 assists in 53 games. Manning also attended training camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers before signing.

The numbers have never been eye-opening for the defenseman. In 207 career games, Manning has 11 goals and 32 assists. The scoring has trended upward for Manning as the seasons have gone on, however. Manning went from one goal in 2015-16 to the seven he produced this season. His 19 points are 12 higher than his first full season with the Flyers.

His possession numbers hover around the even mark, a 50.0% Corsi for and a 0.9 relative Corsi.

In three full seasons for the Flyers, Manning has finished around the even mark in possession metrics in every season. While not a top player, Manning has shown that he holds value as a bottom-pairing defenseman.

A player that racked up penalty minutes in the AHL, Manning has toned that number down since debuting in the NHL. During his last two seasons in the AHL, Manning had 381 penalty minutes. In three full seasons in the NHL, Manning only has 205 penalty minutes.

Coming off a strong offensive season, Manning provides a veteran leadership despite still being three years away from 30 years old. His possession metrics have never finished in the negative when it comes to shot-differential. The Blackhawks clearly has trust that Manning can continue this trend.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on