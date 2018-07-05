CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 21: Anthony Duclair #91 of the Chicago Blackhawks readies to shoot during a shootout against the Ottawa Senators at the United Center on February 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Senators 3-2 in a shoot out. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed right wing Anthony Duclair to a one-year contract worth $650,000. Duclair would be scheduled to be a restricted free agent again next summer. He became an unrestricted free agent when he was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Chicago Blackhawks in June.

Looks like Anthony Duclair will play with the @BlueJacketsNHL next season. It should be a one year deal at $650 000 (one way) — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 5, 2018

Over his four-year NHL career, Duclair has played for the New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Arizona Coyotes. He has scored 37 goals and 52 assists for 89 career points in 213 games. He was originally drafted in the third round, 80th overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Rangers. His best season was during the 2015-16 season when he scored 20 goals and 24 assists for 44 points in 81 games for Arizona.

Last season he scored 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in 56 games. He also added 16 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 51.6 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of +2.7 percent. Duclair coming out of a one year contract worth $1.2 million that he signed last season with the Coyotes. The Coyotes moved him at the trade deadline along with defenceman Adam Clendening to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forwards Richard Panik, and Laurent Dauphin.

The 22-year-old forward has been bouncing around for the first few years of his NHL career between the Rangers, Blackhawks, and Coyotes. He will look to solidify his spot in the NHL with his new club. Duclair has proved he can be an asset on the powerplay scoring 11 of his 37 goals with the man advantage. Duclair is currently only averaging about 13 minutes a game but has proven that if he gets the minutes he can produce.

