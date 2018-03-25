BOSTON, MA – NOVEMBER 13: Dylan Sikura #9 of the Northeastern Huskies skates against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during NCAA hockey at Matthews Arena on November 13, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. The game was suspended 0-0 after the second period due to a malfunctioning Zamboni ice resurfacer that damaged the ice. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Dylan Sikura

The Chicago Blackhawks signed their college draft pick Dylan Sikura to an entry-level contract. Sikura’s contract is for two years, but financial terms have yet to be disclosed. This contract carries him through the 2020 season.

As @MarkLazerus has reported, likely only a matter of days until Northeastern’s Dylan Sikura is signed and in CHI lineup. Two sides expected to get the ball rolling on formalities (contract/immigration) in the next day or so: https://t.co/j7TxfEF053 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 25, 2018

Over his four-year collegiate career at Northeastern University, Sikura put up 57 goals and 88 assists for 145 career points in 137 career games. He was drafted in the sixth round, 178th overall of the 2014 NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Last season he scored 22 goals and 32 assists for 54 points. He also added 22 minutes in penalties. He helped Northeastern reach the NCAA Division I tournament where his team lost to Michigan in first round of the Northeast region.

Chicago general manager Stan Bowman wanted to sign Sikura at the end of last season, but the Aurora, Ontario native opted to return for his senior season. There was a concern that Sikura was going to go into free agency like Jimmy Vesey and Kevin Hayes. He would have been an unrestricted free agent on August 15 if he didn’t sign his entry-level deal.

What This Means for the Future

Sikura is not expected to be in the lineup for Monday’s game because of his visa. He’s slated to make his NHL debut in Thursday night’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Northeastern winger is a dynamic playmaker that will be slotted into the top three lines. Chicago will want to shed some salary at the end of the season and there will be a focus on youth. Players like Sikura and Alex DeBrincat are part of a younger Chicago lineup.

