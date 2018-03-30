CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 29: Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Foster (90), serving as emergency goalie after signing a one day amateur tryout (ATO) contract, defends his goal in the 3rd period during an NHL hockey game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks on March 29, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, IL. The Blackhawks won 6-2. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Scott Foster‘s online hockey profile on hockeydb.com lists his last season as 2005-2006. It may also be important to note that Foster was playing for Western Michigan University and he only played one game. The previous season he appeared in 21 games with a .868 save percentage.

On March 29th, 2018 Scott Foster was called upon during the third period to play in his first National Hockey league game. He came in with the Blackhawks leading the Winnipeg Jets 6-2. He stopped all seven shots he faced in order to preserve the Hawks win, and was named the game’s first star.

Scott Foster, now in goal for the Blackhawks, has the following goaltending resume on 2HockeyDB #Foster #Blackhawks #NHL pic.twitter.com/EoJEyUNRZU — From the Cheapseats (@Ourcheapseats) March 30, 2018

Emergency goalie Scott Foster is now in net for the #Blackhawks He last played a competitive hockey game on Oct 15, 2005 for Western Michigan allowing 3 goals in relief vs Robert Morris U Attendance was 2,520 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 30, 2018

In a series of events that no one could have foreseen, an injury to rookie goaltender Collin Delia resulted in the Chicago Blackhawks requiring an emergency goaltender in tonight’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. Scott Foster had signed his amateur tryout agreement a few hours before the game started. Foster is 36 years old and has been currently playing recreational hockey in Sarnia, Ontario.

I had to look up his stats and I still don’t believe them. He’s basically just a dude from Sarnia. https://t.co/aeOopYSof2 — Steve Dangle Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) March 30, 2018

The back story is that the Blackhawks have had terrible luck in the goaltending department during the 2017-18 NHL season. Goaltender Collin Delia, who went down with an injury during the third period of Thursday night’s game against the Jets, is also an emergency call-up. Delia was filling in for Anton Forsberg who was supposed to start the game but was injured just a few hours before the game.

Enter emergency goaltender Scott Foster, who preserved the Hawks 6-2 win in his debut. Making seven saves and not giving up a goal in over 14 minutes of action.

Here’s his postgame interview:

Hilarious post-game interview from 36-year-old Scott Foster, who was called into action as the Blackhawks Emergency Backup Goaltender tonight pic.twitter.com/p4ExOQz8oA — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 30, 2018

