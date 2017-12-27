CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 05: Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks makes a save against the Buffalo Sabres at the United Center on January 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed goalie Corey Crawford on injured reserve. This is the second time in a month that the Blackhawks goalie is on the IR list. He is out for an undisclosed amount of time for an undisclosed injury. Crawford missed three games in early December with a “lower body Injury” with backup Anton Forsberg picking up the netminding during his absence. Further clarification and comment are expected from coach Joel Quenneville before their Thursday game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Blackhawks recalled goalie Jeff Glass and forward David Kampf of the Rockford IceHogs in related roster moves.

Corey Crawford had won five straight starts since returning from the IR earlier this month. Now he’s back on IR for the #Blackhawks — https://t.co/WORgumwfxB@CRoumeliotis pic.twitter.com/uZebIv7BlH — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) December 27, 2017

Forsberg is the likely netminder for the Blackhawks during Crawford’s absence. The earliest Crawford can return from this injury is the game on January 3rd versus the New York Rangers. Crawford has a been a stalwart presence in net for the Blackhawks. His return in December helped the Blackhawks snap a five-game losing streak. Crawford’s play in net gave them the 3-2 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. He is currently fourth in the NHL with a 16-9-2 record in 28 games played. Crawford backstops the Blackhawks to victory in many close games. He is also the eighth Blackhawks netminder to reach 100 victories.

Blackhawks Woeful Season Continues

Glass is a successful goalie for the and AHL affiliate IceHogs. He is 10-4-2 with 2.60 goals against average and .917 save percentage in 18 appearances in 2017-18. In 2016-17 he led the IceHogs to two shutouts against then defending Calder Cup champion Cleveland Monsters. Glass was drafted by the Blackhawks in 2004 and has since spent the majority of his career as a member of the IceHogs.

This injury continues the Blackhawks woeful season. However, with high expectations for the team in 2016-17, the team was swept by the Nashville Predators in the playoffs. Additionally, the team has yet to find it’s footing in 2017-18 and currently sits fifth in the Central Division with a record of 17-13-5. They are currently outside of the wild-card spots and would not make the playoffs if the season ended today.

