CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Niklas Hjalmarsson #4, Patrick Kane #88, Artemi Panarin #72 and Artem Anisimov #15 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrate after Anisimov scored a third period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers at the United Center on October 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Flyers 7-4. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

This season has been a disappointment for the Chicago Blackhawks. They have struggled to stay in contention in the Western Conference all year. A recent five-game winning streak has brought the Blackhawks back into the playoff picture. Unfortunately, the Hawks power play is still struggling. What better time to review the Chicago Blackhawks Christmas Wish, more power play success.

So far the current NHL season has been a roller coaster ride for the Chicago Blackhawks. They have been out of contention in the Central Division all year and fell out of the Western Conference Wild Card race until a recent five-game winning streak. Led by Corey Crawford, the Blackhawks have climbed back into the playoff picture. Crawford has the best goals against average (2.11) and save percentage (.935) among starting goaltenders this season. The team is also playing better in front of Crawford. They’re scoring more goals and playing tighter defence, both of which have helped during their winning streak. Despite their winning ways, there is one Chicago Blackhawks Christmas wish. They need a better power play.

Power Play Struggles

The Chicago Blackhawks power play has struggled all year. They now sit near the bottom in the NHL with a 14.2 percent success rate. Coach Joel Quenneville has tried every possible combination with his lines and defence pairings to no avail. With the offensive talent on the Blackhawks, they should be in the top ten in the league. Being successful with the power play is critical to succeeding in the regular season, but is also especially important in the playoffs.

How can the Blackhawks turn things around on the power play? During this holiday season, who better to ask than Santa. Below you will find an adaption of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” that sums up the Chicago Blackhawks Christmas wish.

Wishing For Power Play Success

Twas the middle of hockey season, all around the NHL,

Teams are battling, a few trailing, some doing well.

In Chicago this year, fans were all scared,

Their team made big changes, cap space had to be spared.

Fan favorites were traded, some even returned,

Lots of new D-Men, many names to be learned.

The season began with a 10-1 Pens drubbing,

Another Stanley Cup for sure would be coming.

Then reality set in as the season went along,

The Hawks looked bad, what went wrong?

They lost many games, even five in a row,

When would it end, the fans wanted to know.

Early December arrived and the Hawks turned it around,

Thanks in part to Crawford, for playing so sound.

The wins started coming, but something was missing,

Without a Power Play, no Cup they’d be kissing.

The Power Play floundered, the low of the low,

Without it, the playoffs would be a short show.

Coach Q pushed hard, as he practiced the team,

On ways to get Power Play goals they’d surely need.

“Come on Sharpy, Kaner, Brinksy, and Tazer,”

“Pucks on net boys, more rebounds, get greasier.”

The fans just knew the Power Play goals could come,

Confidence would grow, even after just one.

As Santa’s time nears, the players and fans,

Are all wishing for a Power Play, best in the land.

Will Santa deliver what Chicago needs to win?

“Keep shooting boys”, Santa said with a grin.

Happy Holidays Everyone!

