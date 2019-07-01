October 16, 2016: Carolina Hurricanes Winger Sebastian Aho (20) shoots past /Vancouver Canucks Defenceman Philip Larsen (63) during a game at Rogers Arena in Vancouver BC. (Photo by Bob Frid/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The year of the offer-sheet is here. The Montreal Canadiens have made a play for Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho tendering him a deal worth five years at $8.54 million per season. The Canes will have seven days to either match the deal or accept the Canadiens compensation of a first, second and third round NHL Draft pick.

The Canadiens have announced that they have tendered an offer sheet to restricted free agent Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes. The proposed contract is for five years, with an average annual value of $8.454 million.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 1, 2019 I'm told Sebastian Aho's $42.27, five-year offer sheet contains the maximum amount of signing bonus allowable. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2019

Aho was originally drafted by in the second round, 35th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Over his career with the Hurricanes, Aho has scored 83 goals and added 114 assists for 197 points in 242 games.

Last season, Aho scored 30 goals and 53 assists for 83 points in 82 games.

He also registered five goals and added seven assists for 12 points in 15 playoff games. His possession numbers were 57.2 percent Corsi-For with a relative Corsi of +3.4.

What This Means for the Future

Aho led the team in points the last two seasons. This year he centred the Canes the top line; a position head coach Rod Brind’Amour was hesitant to put him in. The move paid huge dividends for the Hurricanes who were lacking skill at the centre position.

Not only is Aho a dynamic offensive player, but he’s also very reliable in the defensive zone as well. Aho is an extremely effective penalty killer. His positioning, stick work and speed allows him to intercept plays and provide offence in transition. This led him to hitting a new career high in short-handed goals with four. Just two behind league leader Michael Grabner.

Aho is the fifth highest scoring player from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, behind only Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner and Mikko Rantanen. Being drafted in the second round, Aho looks to be the biggest steal from his draft year.

