COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 30: Ryan Dzingel #19 of the Columbus Blue Jackets controls the puck while playing against the Boston Bruins in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 30, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes signed free agent forward Ryan Dzingel to a two-year contract worth $6.75 million, or $3.375 million AAV. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

The #Canes and Ryan Dzingel have agreed to a two-year contract! More Info » https://t.co/LtS4j7zlry pic.twitter.com/XEcrmguz7v — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) July 12, 2019

Ryan Dzingel Signs With the Carolina Hurricanes

Over his four-year NHL career, Dzingel has played for just two teams the Ottawa Senators and the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has put up 66 goals and 72 assists for 138 career points in 268 career games. Dzingel has also added three goals and one assist for four points in 24 career Stanley Cup Playoff Games. He was initially drafted in the 7th round, 204th overall of the 2011 NHL Draft by the Senators.

Last season he scored 26 goals and 30 assists for 56 points in 78 games. He also added 29 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 45.2 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of -1.9.

What This Means for the Future

Dzingel had a breakout season last year scoring career highs in goals, assists, and points. This breakout season was a big reason why Columbus traded for him at the trade deadline. Dzingel came in and was an immediate contributor for the Blue Jackets getting points in each of his first two games. He would then become a regular contributor for Columbus scoring 12 points in 21 games.

Though Dzingel is listed as a centre, he has been used more as a winger by both the Senators and the Blue Jackets, never taking more than 60 faceoffs in a season. However, he has not had a bad record in the circles and can be used as an emergency centre if needed. On a Stanley Cup contending team, the 27-year-old is most likely a third line player, but if he keeps having seasons like last year, he could move up.

Main Photo: COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 30: Ryan Dzingel #19 of the Columbus Blue Jackets controls the puck while playing against the Boston Bruins in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 30, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on