The Carolina Hurricanes have announced that forward Jordan Martinook is out for four to six weeks after receiving surgery to repair a core muscle, and Calvin de Haan is out for approximately six months after receiving surgery on his right shoulder.

De Haan suffered his injury on March 31st after suffering a hit against the Pittsburgh Penguins but returned partway through the first round of the playoffs.

This past season, Martinook scored 15 goals and 10 assists for 25 points to go along with 38 minutes in penalties in 82 games. His possession numbers were 55.1 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 0.2.

This past season, de Haan scored 1 goal and 13 assists for 14 points to go along with 20 minutes in penalties in 74 games. His possession numbers were 55.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 0.3.

What This Means for the Future

Jordan Martinook should be ready for training camp next season if everything goes according to the timeline given for him. After setting a career high in goals last season at 15, he has shown he can be an effective depth player for the Hurricanes.

Calvin De Haan is not as fortunate for his timeline, missing approximately six months, which would take him the end of November/start of December, once the team is well into the season. De Haan just played his first season in a four-year contract and was a large reason the Hurricanes defence was so effective. Missing de Haan for that amount of time is never ideal, but with the abundance of depth the Hurricanes have on D, they should have no problem getting by without him temporarily. The obvious replacement would be Haydn Fleury as he is left-handed as well and has spent time in the NHL with the team in parts of last season.

