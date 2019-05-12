BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 12: David Pastrnak #88 celebrates with Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Final during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on May 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins offence handily beat down the Carolina Hurricanes, 6-2, in part due to monster performances from Charlie Coyle, Torey Krug, and goalie Tuukka Rask. The Bruins now lead the Eastern Conference Final 2-0, and they can take a stranglehold on the series when Game 3 occurs in Carolina on Tuesday night.

Coyle and Krug both finished the afternoon with three points, all assists. Boston also got offence from their defence, as Matt Grzelcyk had two goals and Connor Clifton potted his first career goal. All in all, Boston came out with an absolutely dominating effort at home and embarrassed the Hurricanes.

Coyle and Johansson Maintain Pace

Bruins GM Don Sweeney looks like an absolute genius now. He’s transformed what was the Bruins’ biggest weakness into a death sentence for the opposition. In addition to Coyle’s three-point outing, Marcus Johansson was able to get two assists, as the duo combined for five points. For comparison, the top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak only put up two points.

Coyle and Johansson are being talked about extensively this postseason as crucial additions to really make Boston’s offence a threat. This was proven handily in this game, as it has throughout the Bruins’ playoff run.

Secondary scoring was a well-documented issue for them last year. With the help of Coyle and Johansson, they’ve been able to turn it around.

Goaltending Becoming Weak Spot for the ‘Canes

Petr Mrazek has now allowed 11 goals in his past two games in a return from an injury he sustained in the Second Round against the New York Islanders. He’s looked mediocre at best in this series, and his positioning has been an issue. This game was especially poor for him, as he was swimming in his crease at times and looked way more lost than we’ve grown accustomed to seeing him. One has to wonder if the Boston Bruins’ offence has worn him down mentally, or maybe he hasn’t fully healed from his injury.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour has to be asking himself if it’s time to start Curtis McElhinney. He is a more than viable option, posting a 3-0 record these playoffs with a .947 SV% and 1.56 GAA.

Bruins Scoring in Bunches

A hallmark of Boston’s play has become timely goals in quick succession. Grzelcyk and Jake DeBrusk scored in the last 5 minutes of the 1st period to make it 2-0 going into the intermission. David Backes and Danton Heinen created a 6-0 deficit within the first five minutes of the 3rd period.

Not only does this create a literal deficit, it creates frustration for the opposition. The timing of these goals are excruciating, and giving up multiple so late or so early in a period absolutely killed Carolina’s momentum. It takes away the Hurricanes’ energy, something that they’ve relied on to get them here.

Carolina has to regain that energy at home if they want to get back in this series.

