NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 28: Petr Mrazek #34 of the Carolina Hurricanes makes the second period save on Leo Komarov #47 of the New York Islanders in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Barclays Center on April 28, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes announced that goaltender Petr Mrazek (lower-body) and defencemen Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper-body injury) will not return to Game 2.

#Hurricanes defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk and goaltender Petr Mrazek have both been forced out of today’s game against the #Islanders with injuries.https://t.co/jStZ1N1RB5 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2019

Mrazek was injured during the New York Islanders five on three during the second period. During the next break in the action, Mrazek would end up going to the bench and then be taken out of the game. Curtis McElhinney took over in goal for the Canes.

This season, Mrazek started all 40 games he appeared in for the Hurricanes. He put up a 23-14-3 record with a 2.39 goals-against average and .914 save percentage and four shutouts.

Over his seven-year NHL career, Mrazek has played for the Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes. He has put up a 101-78-26 career record in 223 career appearances with 200 career starts. He also has a 2.61 goals-against average, .911 save percentage, and 18 shutouts. Mrazek has a career 9-9 record in 18 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, with a 2.09 goals-against average, .921 save percentage, and five shutouts.

Trevor Van Riemsdyk Leaves Game

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Trevor van Riemsdyk #57 and Petr Mrazek #34 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrate their 1-0 victory over the New York Islanders in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Barclays Center on April 26, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Hurricanes defeated the islanders 1-0 in overtime.(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

van Riemsdyk took a hard hit early in the first period. He went to the bench holding his shoulder and then was taken to the dressing room at the next whistle.

This season, van Riemsdyk scored three goals and 11 assists for 14 points to go along with 10 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 54.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.7.

Over his five-year NHL career, van Riemsdyk has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and Carolina Hurricanes. He has 14 goals and 47 assists for 61 career points in 315 career games.

Injuries Continue to Pile Up for the Canes

The injuries for the Hurricanes continue to pile up. The Canes were already without Micheal Ferland, Jordan Martinook, and Andrei Svechnikov. Mrazek has played great for the Canes during their playoff run. Coming into today’s game he was 5-3 with a 2.22 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and two shutouts. Mrazek had a shutout streak of 135:04 before giving up the opening goal. Todd Scarola, who played collegiately at Stony Brook College will be the Canes back-up for the rest of the game.

If van Riemsdyk is unable to go on Tuesday expect the Canes to insert Haydn Fleury into the line-up to take his place. With van Riemsdyk out as well this leaves the Hurricanes with only five defensemen for the rest of the game.

Here’s the latest injury updated news:

Injury updates: Saku Maenalanen will have surgery for a hand injury, expected to miss 10-14 days. Trevor van Riemsdyk will have an MRI on his left shoulder Monday. Out indefinitely. Petr Mrazek considered day-to-day but Hurricanes likely to recall Alex Nedeljkovic from Charlotte. — Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) April 28, 2019

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on