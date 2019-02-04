RALEIGH, NC – JANUARY 13: Carolina Hurricanes clap after celebrating win during the 3rd period of the Carolina Hurricanes game versus the Nashville Predators on January 13th, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey presents The 4th Line Hockey Podcast #219 – The Bunch of Jerks. Carl, Joel and Nick provide their own unique and fun view of hockey. Every week the guys share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time in segments like The Elimination Station, Joel’s Counselling Couch, The Rant Shack, and The Hot Seat.

The 4th Line Hockey Podcast #219 – Carolina Hurricanes Celebrations, St. Louis Blues Winning and more!

The Carolina Hurricanes were dubbed a “bunch of jerks” by Don Cherry this week for their win celebrations. Was he right? Are the Carolina Hurricanes a bunch of jerks or is Don Cherry just a grumpy old man?

The Edmonton Oilers traded Cam Talbot for Anthony Stolarz this week, which caused us to wonder, are the Philadelphia Flyers as good of a team as they appear to be lately? The Oilers also traded Ryan Spooner for Sam Gagner, which caused us to wonder, how can the Canucks fix their contract problems?

Evgeni Malkin was suspended for one game for his attempted hitting of Michael Raffl. Was it the right suspension?

The Anaheim Ducks make their way to the Elimination Station! With so many big money contracts not producing, how can they make their way back to contender status?

The St. Louis Blues have won 10 games in a row. So, they’re good now….right?

The Pavel Bure Must Watch Games of the Week are selected and more on episode 219 of the 4th Line Hockey Podcast!

Subscribe to The 4th Line on iTunes, Spotify, Google or wherever you listen to podcasts!

Twitter: twitter.com/4thLinePodcast

Facebook: facebook.com/the4thlinepodcast

Email: mail@the4thlinepodcast.com

Intro music by Erik Hall of Ane Croft

anecroftmusic.bandcamp.com/releases

Part of the Alberta Podcast Network powered by ATB Financial

Who are Carl, Joel and Nick? Carl comes from Calgary, AB. His facial hair of choice is a mustache. His team of choice is the Colorado Avalanche and his smoked meat of choice is brisket. Joel comes from Calgary, AB. His facial hair of choice is a beard. His team of choice is the Toronto Maple Leafs and his smoked meat of choice is ribs. Nick comes from Toronto, ON. His facial hair of choice is a light beard. His team of choice is the Detroit Red Wings and his smoked meat of choice is ribs.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on