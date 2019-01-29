OTTAWA, ON – JANUARY 06: Carolina Hurricanes Winger Jordan Martinook (48) during warm-up before National Hockey League action between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators on January 6, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Jordan Martinook to a two-year contract extension worth $4 million with an AAV of $2 million. This deal begins next season and carries him through the 2020-21 season. Martinook was set to be an RFA at the end of the season with arbitration rights.

So far this season he has scored 10 goals and three assists for 13 points in 50 games. He also added 20 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 55.3 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.2 percent.

Over his five-year NHL career, Martinook has played for the Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes. He has put up 36 goals and 42 assists for 78 career points in 297 career games. He was originally drafted in the second round, 58th overall of the 2012 NHL draft by the Phoenix Coyotes.

What This Means for the Future

The Hurricanes continue to look to keep the team young and extend the 26-year-old Martinook to a two-year extension. The Manitoba native was acquired by the Canes in the offseason in exchange for Marcus Kruger and a third-round pick in last year’s draft. So far this season Martinook has been a vital part of the Canes penalty kill which currently ranks 17th in the NHL at 79.9%. Martinook provides solid depth for the Canes and has him currently centering the second line with Micheal Ferland currently day to day with an upper-body injury.

Moving forward the Canes can expect to continue to see Martinook playing on the second or third line wings. Since joining the team he is currently one goal away from tying a career his career high of 11 goals which was achieved during the 2016-17 season. Expect Martinook to continue to be a middle six forward for the Canes over the next three years in Raliegh.

