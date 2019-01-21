OTTAWA, ON – JANUARY 06: Carolina Hurricanes Right Wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) during warm-up before National Hockey League action between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators on January 6, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes have announced that they have re-signed forward Teuvo Teravainen. The deal is a five-year contract worth $27 million. The contract will have an average annual value of $5.4 million per season. However, Teravainen was set to become a restricted free agent on July 1st.

The #Canes have agreed to terms with Teuvo Teravainen on a five-year, $27 million contract extension More Info » https://t.co/uoZUOpVlmR pic.twitter.com/iiu80BV9mW — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) January 21, 2019

In 48 games this season, Teravainen has scored 10 goals and added 29 assists for 39 points. Additionally, he ranks second among Hurricanes skaters in points.

However, over his five-year NHL career with the Chicago and Carolina, the 24-year-old has registered 65 goals and 124 assists for 189 points in 326 games.

Teravainen was acquired by the Hurricanes on June 15th, 2016 from the Chicago Blackhawks. As well, Bryan Bickell was in the deal. In return, the Hurricanes sent Chicago a second-round pick in 2016 and a third-round pick in 2017. However, this deal was largely to get Bickell’s contract off the books. Bickell was a big part of the Hawks cup, but the salary cap was closing in on them.

Lastly, Teravainen was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the first round, 18th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

What This Means for the Future

Locking up Teravainen on a long-term is a very solid move by the Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell. This is because Teravainen is one of the most important pieces of the Hurricanes offensive group. Teravainen has enjoyed his time since coming over to Carolina from Chicago.

He had the best statistical season of his career last season, hitting career highs in goals (23) and assists (41). However, he’s currently on pace to score 67 points this season, which would again be a new career high. Getting him under contract long-term on a very friendly cap hit of $5.4 per season is a job well done by Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell.

With Teravainen locked up long-term, the Hurricanes can now shift their focus to fellow Finn Sebastian Aho. Aho is currently leading the team in points with 54 in 48 games. As well, he will become a restricted free agent at the end of the year. Signing his fellow country-man should prove beneficial to getting Aho locked up long-term as well.

