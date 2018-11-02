RALEIGH, NC – OCTOBER 28: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) during the 2nd period of the Carolina Hurricanes game versus the New York Islanders on October 28th, 2018, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey presents The MNM Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week the Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy.

The guys are back for another episode. This time they have with them a special guest, Matt Barlowe! Matt is a Canes fan who does analysis at Barloweanalytics.com. Matt Barlowe joins the guys to break down the 2018 Carolina Hurricanes.

They start off by looking at the 2018 Carolina Hurricanes start to the season. From the hot start to the cold stretch following that. Matt helps break down what the Hurricanes are doing differently from last year. Alex and Chace also ask him about thoughts on former Canes coach Bill Peters and whether he was holding the team back.

Following that, they look at what the 2018 Carolina Hurricanes should do in net for this season. They explore the net going forward and look at what could be down the road. They then switch to trade analysis and what could be. Looking at the Dougie Hamilton trade and why it was a win for the Canes. Chace then asks Matt about a proposal for William Nylander for Teuvo Teravainen. Lastly, the guys look at Justin Faulk, his role and future in Carolina.

Who are Alex and Chace? Alex and Chace are both from Waterloo region in Ontario Canada. Both of them grew up playing hockey and shortly after fell in love with analyzing it. Chace is a noted Leafs and Penguins fan, while Alex is a die-hard Senators fan. You can find Alex’s work at LastWordOnHockey.com. You can find Chace’s work at hockeyandstuff.weebly.com.

