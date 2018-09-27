10th November 2017, Curt Frenzel Stadium, Augsburg, Germany; 2017 Deutschland Cup Ice Hockey, United States versus Slovakia; from left Garrett ROE (USA) and Michal CAJKOVSKI (Slovakia) (Photo by Wolfgang Fehrmann/Action Plus via Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defencemen Michal Cajkovski to a one-year, two-way deal worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level. This deal carries him through the 2018-19 season. Cajkovski has been attending the Hurricanes camp on a professional try-out contract.

The #Canes have signed Michal Cajkovsky to a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level.https://t.co/OKpsEpEpQS — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) September 27, 2018

Michal Cajkovski played two years in North America from 2013-15 seasons when he played for the Hersey Bears of the AHL and The Reading Royals of the ECHL. He had 14 goals and 22 assists for 36 points in 66 games for the Royals. In 13 games with the Bears he had two assists. He also added 31 minutes in penalties. Cajkovski has spent the last three years playing in both the KHL and the Czech league. He has scored 30 goals and 44 assists in 131 games. Cajkovski doesn’t have any NHL games under his belt.

Last season, he scored seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points in 43 games for Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg in the KHL. He also added 38 minutes in penalties. Cajkovski represented Slovakia at the World Hockey Championships. He had a goal and an assist in six games. He was a part of the Slovakian Olympic team during the 2018 Winter Olympics but only played one game, registering one assist.

At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Cajkovski brings size a physical presence to the Hurricanes blue-line. He also adds another left-handed shot to the defence corps. Expect Cajkovski to start in the AHL and work his way up to the big club.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

10th November 2017, Curt Frenzel Stadium, Augsburg, Germany; 2017 Deutschland Cup Ice Hockey, the United States versus Slovakia; from left Garrett ROE (USA) and Michal Cajkovski (Slovakia) (Photo by Wolfgang Fehrmann / Action Plus via Getty Images Sport)

Related

View the original article on