PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 15: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) warms up before the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers on April 15, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia PA. (Photo by Gavin Baker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes signed free agent goaltender Petr Mrazek to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million. Mrazek became an unrestricted free agent when he was not given a qualifying offer by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Petr Mrazek to CAR, one year, $1.5M. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2018

Over his six-year NHL career, Mrazek has played for the Detroit Red Wings, and the Philadelphia Flyers. He has a 78-64-23 record, a 2.66 goals against average and a .911 save percentage in 183 career NHL games. Mrazek has also put up a 4-6 record with a 1.98 goals against average and .927 save percentage in 11 career Stanley Cup Playoff games (10 starts). He was originally drafted in the 5th round, 141st overall of the 2010 NHL draft by the Red Wings.

This past season he put up a 2.89 GAA and .910 save percentage with Detroit before being traded to Philadelphia on February 19, 2018. As a member of the Flyers, he had a GAA of 3.22 and a .891 save percentage in 17 games. He went 6-6-3 in helping Philadelphia to the playoffs. He only appeared in one playoff game, a relief appearance.

Mrazek was in the final season of a two-year contract with an average annual value of $4 million that he signed as part of the Red Wings back in 2016.

What This Means for the Future

Moving forward, the Flyers need to deal with their never-ending goaltending issues by establishing who their number one man will be. Injuries in net has been a constant problem for the team. It looked as if Brian Elliott was their starter until he missed 25 games with a lower-body injury during the latter half of the regular season.

Michal Neuvirth, who was the backup to Elliot, also went down with a lower-body injury. He missed time between February 20th and April 15th before returning in Game 4 of the Flyers first-round series. Elliot and Neuvirth are both signed through next season.

Mrazek becomes a tandem with Scott Darling, who was disappointing for the Hurricanes last season. They will compete for starts.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on