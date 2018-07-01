MONTREAL, QC – JANUARY 25: Look on Carolina Hurricanes Goalie Cam Ward (30) during the Carolina Hurricanes versus the Montreal Canadiens game on January 25, 2018, at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Unrestricted free agent goaltender Cam Ward has signed a new contract for the 2018-19 National Hockey League season with the Chicago Blackhawks. Ward’s new contract is good for one-year. Financial terms have not yet been released.

Cam Ward will sign a 1-year deal with Chicago #Blackhawks. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 30, 2018

Chicago Blackhawks Sign Cam Ward

Ward, 34, has had an illustrious career and is near the end of his career. Ward has played in a total of 668 NHL games and has started 568 of those games. His overall record is 318-244-84. Ward was drafted 25th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2002 NHL Entry Draft. Ward made his debut during the 2006-07 season, playing in 28 games, notching a record of 14-8-2.

This was a year after Ward’s miraculous Stanley Cup Quest for the Canes during the 2006 post-season. The Hurricanes starting goaltender was pulled and Ward came in as relief in the first series. The Hurricanes kept the hot hand and Ward remained the starter for the rest of the postseason, being the cornerstone of the team and leading them to their first-ever Stanley Cup Championship. He would win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the postseason’s most valuable player.

Since 2006-07, Ward has played 13 seasons with Carolina, shuffling between the starting role and backup role. This past year, Ward started in 42 games (played 43 total) and posted a 23-14-4 record. For his career, Ward has logged a .909 save percentage and has registered a 2.70 goals average against (GAA).

Cam Ward has had 27 shutouts in his career as well, with his most coming during the 2008-09 season (six total). As for playoff contention, Ward has appeared in 41 total games (23 coming in 2005). He has a record of 23-18-0 and a save percentage of .917% and a GAA of 2.38.

What the Future Holds

Now 34 years old, and entering his 14th NHL season, Ward is looking to play the role of veteran goaltender who can prove to be a solid backup and hold his own. He has plenty of experience under his belt and has established himself as a seasoned goalie.

Related

View the original article on