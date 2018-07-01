DALLAS, TX – JUNE 22: The Carolina Hurricanes draft Andrei Svechnikov in the first round of the 2018 NHL draft on June 22, 2018 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes signed recent draft pick Andrei Svechnikov to a three-year entry-level contract worth about $2.5 million in base salary, or $832,500 per season. The deal also includes significant bonuses. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

The deal would pay him $70,000 a season if he’s in the American Hockey League.

Andrei Svechnikov Signs With the Carolina Hurricanes

Svechnikov registered 40 goals and 32 assists in 44 games last season with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League. The Barnaul, Russia native finished the regular season with 23-game point streak. During the OHL playoffs, he added five goals and six assists in eight post-season games.

The 18-year-old Russian also added five assists in five games for his country at the 2018 World Junior Championships. Svechnikov added two goals in two other under-20 international games. He was drafted in the first round, second overall of the 2018 NHL draft by the Carolina Hurricanes.

“This an exciting moment for our organization,” Carolina general manager Don Waddell. “Andrei is the type of elite talent that you can build a team around. He has a bright future in a Carolina Hurricanes uniform.”

What This Means for the Future

The young forward comes in with a lot of hype and was the best rookie by far in the OHL. He was named top rookie in the league four of six months. The former top pick of the CHL import draft lived up to his star billing.

Svechnikov is a great blend of size, speed and scoring touch that teams covet. Carolina struggled at times putting the puck in the net, but he would go a long way towards solving that problem.

He’s also very underrated when it comes to strength on the puck. It’s very hard to knock him off the puck and that ability will serve him well when he does make the transition into the professional ranks.

Main Photo: DALLAS, TX – JUNE 22: The Carolina Hurricanes draft Andrei Svechnikov in the first round of the 2018 NHL draft on June 22, 2018, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on