NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 04: Calvin de Haan #44 of the New York Islanders skates against the Nashville Predators during a NHL game at Bridgestone Arena on April 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/NHL/Getty Images)

Unrestricted free agent and former New York Islanders defenseman Calvin de Haan has signed a new contract deal with the Carolina Hurricanes. The contract is good for four years and pays de Haan $4.55M.

Calvin DeHaan is heading to Carolina on a four-year deal at $4.55 million AAV. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 4, 2018

The 6-foot-1, 198 pound defenseman played the past six seasons with the Islanders. In 2009, the Isles drafted de Haan 12th overall at the NHL Entry Draft. This past season, de Haan only played in 33 games. He scored a lone goal and added 11 assists for a total of 12 points. In his career, he has skated in a total of 304 games and has scored 12 goals and notched 69 helpers for a total of 81 points. De Haan has appeared in 16 playoff games (over the course of two postseasons), and has scored three points (all assists).

On December 16th of this past season, de Haan suffered his injury which would keep him out for the majority of the season. The injury was a blow to the Islanders and their defensive corps. The Islanders would finish the season in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division. Their overall record was 35-37-10 and 80 total points earned.

Juniors and International Play

As for his juniors career, de Haan played for the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In the OHL, de Haan played in 157 games, scoring 19 goals and tallying 116 helpers (135 total points). As for international play, de Haan has two World Junior Silver Medals under his belt and one Silver Medal in the World Championships while representing Team Canada.

What This Means For The Future

There was a lot of interest for de Haan’s services as free agency began. He was said to have identified four organizations as potential destinations. The Hurricanes had not been rumored to be one, at the time. The Hurricanes have been making moves to bolster their defense recently. They were a part of the draft day blockbuster deal that sent Dougie Hamilton to Carolina.

For de Haan, this will be a chance to bounce back from a tough season with the Islanders. The numbers haven’t been flashy for de Haan, but it gives the Hurricanes a serviceable defenseman for the next four years.

