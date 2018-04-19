SAN JOSE, CA – OCTOBER 24: A shot of pucks prior to the game between the Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on October 24, 2015 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

This will be a busy off-season for the Carolina Hurricanes. Led by new owner Tom Dundon, the organization is undergoing a number of major changes. The first of those changes was announced on Thursday, as Paul Krepelka was named vice-president of hockey operations.

The Carolina Hurricanes have named former agent Paul Krepelka as their VP of Hockey Operations. He will be in charge of all player contracts and other hockey ops matters. He comes to Carolina after being the director of player personnel for the AHL’s Norfolk Admirals. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) April 19, 2018

Krepelka is experienced in the hockey management side of things. While his hockey career only went as far as playing in the ECHL for the Hampton Roads Admirals, he has worked in a number of off-ice roles. Krepelka has worked as a player agent and attorney. His most recent position was as director of player development for the Norfolk Admirals.

“Paul has been involved in professional hockey for nearly 30 years, developing experience and relationships that will be of great value to the Hurricanes,” Dundon said in a statement.

More Changes to Come

After re-assigning general manager Ron Francis to the role of president of hockey operations, the Hurricanes are still seeking a replacement. Expect that search to heat up as the off-season continues.

The Hurricanes are also unsure of the status of head coach Bill Peters. Peters has one-year remaining on his contract, though he also has an out clause where he can leave if another team offers him a job. Bob McKenzie of TSN tweeted that he is a candidate for vacant coaching jobs with the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars. He also mentioned that Dundon would prefer to have a new face behind the bench for the Hurricanes. One candidate for that role is former Hurricane, Rod Brind’Amour.

