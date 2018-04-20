According to a tweet from Bob McKenzie, Bill Peters has resigned as Head Coach of the Carolina Hurricanes after four seasons. Mike Vellucci and Rod Brind’Amour have been named as potential candidates.

Rod Brind’Amour may be internal potential candidate but owner Tom Dundon will be looking outside organization as well. Mike Vellucci, current CAR asst GM and head coach of AHL Charlotte, BTW, is more interested long term in being a coach than a GM/exec. https://t.co/WQJ55ymmhN — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 20, 2018

In four years with Peters, the Hurricanes were 137-138-53 and failed to make the playoffs. This year, the Hurricanes went 36-35-11 and finished sixth in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes are the only team that Bill Peters has been a head coach of and was the 13th Head Coach in the history of the team. Peters had also coached Team Canada to an IIHF Gold Medal in 2016 and will once again be the Head Coach for Canada this summer during the IIHF World Championships. His most successful season with the Hurricanes was in 2016-2017 when they finished 36-31-15 for 87 points and seventh place in the Metropolitan Division.

There have been rumors swirling around that Peters is in negotiations to become the next head coach of the Calgary Flames according to a tweet from Darren Dreger at TSN.

The Hurricanes have had a few big personnel moves over the past year. The biggest move they had was when Tom Dundon became the majority stakeholder in the team on January 11, 2018. They also announced that Ron Francis was taking over as President of Hockey Operations in February. In March, they named Paul Krepelka the Vice President Of Hockey Operations. They are still searching for a General Manager after Ron Francis was named President of Hockey Operations. The Canes will be searching for a General Manager as well as a head coach during the off-season.

All indications suggest Bill Peters is heading to Calgary, but it’s not done yet. https://t.co/LiUauuOBn8 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 20, 2018

