October 16, 2016: Carolina Hurricanes Winger Sebastian Aho (20) shoots past /Vancouver Canucks Defenceman Philip Larsen (63) during a game at Rogers Arena in Vancouver BC. (Photo by Bob Frid/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Monday, the Carolina Hurricanes announced that right winger Sebastian Aho is sidelined indefinitely with a concussion and lower-body injury.

#Canes forward @SebastianAho has been diagnosed with a concussion and a lower-body injury, both of which were sustained vs. CGY. He will be out indefinitely. — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) January 15, 2018

This injury occurred early in the third period of the Hurricanes last game against the Calgary Flames. As Aho was cutting across the front of the Flames net with the puck, defenceman Mark Giordano came to meet him with a high shoulder challenge. This also resulted in a knee-on-knee collision. He was assisted off the ice and did not return. Giordano was given a match penalty and a five-minute major for the hit but will not face supplementary discipline.

So far this season, the young Fin has scored 16 goals and 24 assists for 37 points. Making him the leader in goals and points for the team. He also has added 14 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 53.9 percent Ccorsi and a relative Corsi of 0.1.

Over his two year NHL career, Aho has only ever played for the Carolina Hurricanes. He was drafted by Carolina in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft. He has put up 40 goals and 46 assists for 86 career points in 127 career games.

Coach Bill Peters spoke in his post-game interview about the hit stating:

“Obviously, there’s some head contact. I don’t know there was much intent, to be honest with you. I thought (Giordano’s) arm was tucked in low. But it ended up catching him in the head, so unfortunate.”

What This Means for the Future

Losing their top scorer will be a big loss for the Canes, who currently stand a chance at a Metropolitan Wild Card Spot. With no definitive player available to step up and immediately replace Aho on that right side, it may be difficult for them to achieve the big wins they need to secure their place. Carolina now has their five-day break so hopefully, this will minimize the amount of time he misses.

Related

View the original article on