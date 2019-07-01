CALGARY, AB – MARCH 4: Garnet Hathaway #21 of the Calgary Flames looks for an opening in front of the net of Frederik Andersen #31 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on March 4, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals have made another signing. Garnet Hathaway signs a four-year deal worth $1.5 million per season. That´s a total deal of four years and six million. Hathaway was a nice presence with the Calgary Flames, but he chose to sign with the Caps. Certainly, the length of the deal worked for Washington to convince him.

Hathaway is an undrafted, but versatile winger. He can play on both wings. He made his NHL debut in the 2015-2016 season with the Flames. In the past four seasons, Hathaway has played in 175 regular season games. He has collected 16 goals and 24 assists for 40 points in those contests. Hathaway has also skated in five playoff games during the past playoffs, but with no points.

In the past season, the 27-year-old has skated in 76 games scoring 11 goals and eight assists for combined 19 points. That was his first NHL season, during which he hasn’t been sent down to the AHL. He has also played in 173 AHL games gathering 46 goals and 50 assists. With the Flames, Hathaway has mostly been used as the bottom-six forward. He has never been drafted.

The Washington Capitals have lost several solid bottom-six players over the past few seasons. That´s also a reason why they decided to offer a four-year deal with the 27-year-old Florida native. Garnet Hathaway signs with the Capitals means they he can provide them with forward depth. Hathaway has been very reliable on the penalty kill situations as well.

Last season, in 81 total games, Hathaway has delivered 224 hits combined. With Radko Gudas and Tom Wilson, the Capitals just got a little bit more physical. Hathaway averages 10:47 of the ice-time per game and 50.4 of CF% over his career.

