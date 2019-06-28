PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 06: A shot flies past Cam Talbot #33 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period against the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center on March 06, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Capitals defeated the Flyers 5-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Per Pierre LeBrun the Calgary Flames will be signing free agent goaltender Cam Talbot to a one-year contract. Since free agents can’t really sign until the July 1 deadline, terms of the deal are not known at this time. This prospective contract would carry him through the 2019-20 season.

Cam Talbot will be signing a 1 yr deal with the Calgary Flames https://t.co/K1TobUjXxK — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 28, 2019

Over his seven-year NHL career, Talbot has played for the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers and as of February of this year, the Philidelphia Flyers. He has put up a .915 career save percentage and 2.60 goals against average for 138 career wins in 288 career games. He was an undrafted free agent out of Alabama-Huntsville in the 2013-14 season

Talbot looks to be on the decline, while before being traded to the Flyers only achieving an .893 save percentage and a 3.36 GAA in 31 games, 29 of those were game starts.

What This Means for the Future

Although on a downward trend, the 32-year-old has a wealth of experience. He played only four games with the Flyers before the end of the season. Which was not sufficient time to make a significant impression.

As widely documented the Flyers have gone through eight goaltenders, lost primarily through injury. The 6’3″ goaltender aims to provide strength and stability after a disappointing 2018-19 season.

It will be interesting to see how Talbot will measure up. The Flames, who failed to get past the first round of the playoffs last season aim to progress this year. Having Talbot as a backup to David Rittich (once he is re-signed) will solidify the Flames net tandem.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on