It’s Sunday and it’s time for another bunch of NHL trade rumours. We take a look at possible deals as we move toward the Feb. 25 NHL trade deadline. Today we examine rumours surrounding the Calgary Flames, Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens.

Calgary Flames: Part One

Rumour: Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos said during the Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada that James Neal’s injury could force the Flames to change their plans at the deadline. Neal is still dealing with injuries, including getting a stick in the face.

Analysis: Neal has struggled this season with only five goals and 10 assists in 55 games. The Flames have pulled out of their recent four-game losing streak but would love to see “The Real Deal” start to reclaim his scoring touch. He’s scored at least 20 goals in every one of his 11 NHL seasons.

Calgary would have loved a veteran defenceman at the deadline but could make a run at Mark Stone or Mats Zuccarello.

Calgary Flames: Part Two

Rumour: TSN’s Frank Seravelli, Bob McKenzie and Darren Dreger said the Flames have looked into the goaltending market, including Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard. McKenzie speculated that Calgary may take a run at Los Angeles Kings netminder Jonathan Quick.

Analysis: Teams like the Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, and Florida Panthers are also trying to shore up their goalie situations. Howard may be a rental while Quick could be a long-term solution.

The Kings are hesitant to give up on their long-term goalie but may part with him if the price is right.

Detroit Red Wings

Rumour: Speaking of the Red Wings, forward Gustav Nyquist was told to submit a list of teams that he would waive his no-trade clause for according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston. The Swedish winger is an unrestricted free agent and one of the top scorers for Detroit.

Analysis: Nyquist would be a solid secondary scorer for a team making a playoff push. He’s having a career-year and could get a nice return for Red Wings general manager Ken Holland. Detroit is still looking to pile up picks and prospects and Nyquist would yield a nice haul.

Montreal Canadiens

Rumour: Louis Jean of TVA said the Habs are “50-50” on trading forward Charles Hudon. The report added that Montreal would love a depth player in return and said the Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks and Kings are suitors.

Told there’s a 50-50 chance Charles Hudon is dealt before trade deadline. If the @CanadiensMTLwere to trade him, they’d prefer a depth player coming back rather than a draft pick. Hudon wants to play. Flyers, Kings and Canucks may have interest. @TVASports — Louis Jean (@LouisJean_TVA) February 17, 2019

Analysis: Hudon hasn’t really gotten a chance to shine in Montreal and a change of scenery would help. Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin has been stockpiling depth players like Nate Thompson for the post-season push.

Going after another fourth-line forward or depth defenceman is a typical move for Bergevin. He’s been known to make these moves to collect role-players at the deadline.

