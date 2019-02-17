RALEIGH, NC – FEBRUARY 03: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) shoots the puck while Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) tires to block him during the 1st period of the Carolina Hurricanes game versus the Calgary Flames on February 3rd, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was a blockbuster draft-day trade between the Calgary Flames and Carolina Hurricanes that involved five players. Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland and prospect Adam Fox were sent to the Carolina Hurricanes while the Calgary Flames received Noah Hannifin and Elias Lindholm.

So, who won the blockbuster draft day trade? It seems the Calgary Flames have done quite well since this trade went down, and here’s why.

Elias Lindholm Has Been on Fire

Lindholm is enjoying his best season in the NHL with 25 goals, 41 assists in 58 games. He is averaging 1.14 points a game which doubles his output last season with the Hurricanes. To add to his already impressive resume he has a 17.9 percent shooting accuracy and has been instrumental on the power play with eight goals and 16 assists.

That means Lindholm is involved in over half of the Flames 47 man advantage tallies this season.

It goes without saying that he has become a ‘go-to’ guy for the Flames this season and his addition to the team has been a huge part of their success and current standing tied for the lead in the Western Conference.

The Flames like him so much they signed him to a six-year $29.1 million contract this past summer.

Noah Hanifin Solid on the Blueline

The addition of Hanifin (the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft) has really augmented an already excellent defence for the Flames. He has five goals, 23 assists in 58. His all-around play has been amazing this year. The Flames are able to rely on him when needed and he has done a very good job of doing so.

The Flames hope Hanifin will be a premier defender for them for years to come, and they backed that up by signing him to a six-year contract worth $29.7 million.

Dougie Hamilton Brings Veteran Presence

In his seventh NHL season, it may sound strange to label Hamilton as a veteran at just 25-years-old but he has shown to be a force on the blueline. His statistics are a bit down from his previous seasons in Calgary, yet his 57.4 percent Corsi-for has improved to 58.6 this campaign in Carolina.

Salary wise the Hurricanes took over his six-year $34.5 million contract that pays him through the 2021-21 season.

Micheal Ferland Getting Noticed

While Hamilton provides a good choice for the ‘Canes on the blueline, Ferland is an above average forward whose two-year $3.5 million contract expires this year. Look for teams to consider signing him to add to their playoff aspirations.

He has 16 goals, 17 assists in 50 games and with stats like that teams will be calling Carolina’s GM Don Waddell inquiring about what they want for Ferland.

Final Evaluation

Both teams seemed to have improved their plight with this trade. It’s quite simple to state that since the Flames have had such a great season with a 35-16-7 record and 77 points that they have won this trade.

The Flames also got younger with Lindholm just 24-years-old and Hanifin just 22.

Depending on if the Hurricanes trade Ferland and what they get in return, this trade has been (at least thus far) a win for the Flames. They locked up both players for six years and that gives both players a vote of confidence that has seemed to inspire their play this year.

This is especially true when one considers the way Lindholm has exceeded expectations for the Flames. If he maintains his current scoring pace he will finish with about 93 points on the season. Now that is a GOOD return on a trade!

And if Hanifin continues to blossom on the blueline that will make it completely clear that the Flames won this trade.

