It appears as though Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau has dodged the injury bullet. He is expected to be back in the lineup tonight when the Flames take on the Nashville Predators.

Looks like Czarnik is the odd man out as Dube seems good to go for tonight… will confirm after the morning skate… oh yeah, Johnny Gaudreau is out there as well. #Flames pic.twitter.com/oGdDU8wNiz — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) October 19, 2018

Gaudreau with elbowed by Boston Bruins defensemen Charlie McAvoy during the third period of Wednesday Night’s game. The hit came right after Gaudreau had a short breakaway and failed to score, and was hit late by Mcavoy. Gaudreau didn’t return to the game after being pulled by league’s concussion spotters.

Johnny Gaudreau has spent his entire six-year career with the Flames. The Flames fourth-round pick in the 2011 NHL Draft has put up 100 goals and 197 assists for 297 points in 318 career regular season games. Gaudreau has four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He made the all-star team the last four years and was the recipient of the Lady Byng Memorial trophy in 2017.

This season Gaudreau has gotten off to a fast start scoring three goals and six assists for nine points in six games. His career possession numbers are 51.1 percent Corsi-for with a relative Corsi of +2.6. The Flames winger is in his third year of a six-year, $40.5 million deal.

Gaudreau is the Flames top winger and one of the most important players on the team. He brings speed and a knack for setting up his teammates as he recorded 60 assists last season. Gaudreau’s chemistry with Sean Monahan gives the Flames one of the top lines in the NHL. Newcomer Elias Lindholm has found early chemistry with the duo.

