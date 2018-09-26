ST PAUL, MN – OCTOBER 31: Chris Stewart #10 of the Minnesota Wild waits for a face-off against the Winnipeg Jets during the game on October 31, 2017 at Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota. The Jets defeated the Wild 2-1. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

KHL Club Slovan Bratislava have signed unrestricted free agent forward Chris Stewart to a one-year contract.

UFA Chris Stewart, who split last season with the #Flames and #Wild, has signed a 1 year deal to play with HC Slovan Bratislava in the KHL. Stewart (30) has played for 7 clubs over the past 10 seasons, tallying 652 NHL games and 321 points in that time.https://t.co/u7agNNd6ci https://t.co/qsZVY9p3WB — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 26, 2018

In 2017-18, Stewart appeared in 54 games, putting up ten goals and six assists for 16 points. A career that has seen the 30-year-old already suit up for six different teams, Stewart ended the year on the Calgary Flames. His weak possession numbers, including a 42.6 Corsi-for percentage and a -6.6% relative Corsi, contributed to his reduced role. Calgary claimed him off waivers from the Minnesota Wild and then dressed him in just seven contests to end the season.

A first-round pick in 2006, Chris Stewart’s career is one of ups and downs. He scored 28 goals in back-to-back years between the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues, but in the seven seasons since he has only reached a high of 18 once. His role has diminished to a 3rd or 4th line power forward duty, who still has a scorer’s touch.

What’s Next for Chris Stewart

This past season marked the first time in Stewart’s career where he wasn’t a regular in the lineup. The move to Calgary did not entice better play either, leaving reason to concern about the forward’s ability going forward.

If Stewart can find chemistry with his linemates and revert to the selfless style he’s known for, he’ll find himself back in the lineup night in and night out. His physical style and willingness to forecheck at full speed are assets to any team. These will have to be habits again for the power forward. He will need a big season in the KHL in order to attract the attention of NHL clubs next summer.

