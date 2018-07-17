DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 15: Jon Gillies #32 of the Calgary Flames looks on while playing the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on November 15, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Calgary Flames have re-signed goaltending prospect Jon Gillies to a two-year worth $1.5 million or $750,000 per year AAV. The deal is a two-way contract in the first year, and a one-way deal in the second year. Gillies, 24, is a University of Providence product and has seen minimal time in the National Hockey League so far. He has spent most of his career thus far in the American Hockey League with the Stockton Heat.

Jon Gillies signed a 2 year deal with the @NHLFlames at $750 000. First season is a two way deal. 2nd is a one way. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 16, 2018

Calgary Flames Re-Sign Goaltender Jon Gillies

In his entire NHL career, which is quite young, Gillies has only played in 12 games, 10 of which were starts. His career goals average against is 2.71 and his save percentage is .903. He has zero shutouts recorded.

Gillies played in 11 games for the Flames last year, going 3-5-1 with a 2.88 goals against average and .896 save percentage. He also played 39 games for the AHL’s Stockton Heat last season, with a 2.53 goals against average, and .917 save percentage.

Gillies spent three seasons playing for Providence College in Hockey East. He played a total of 108 games posting a record of 60-34-13 with a career goals average against of 2.08. He led Providence to the NCAA Championship in 2015. Gillies is a promising prospect who still has a lot to offer. It is likely that he will battle fellow restricted free agent David Rittich for the Flames backup job, but Gillies goes into training camp at a major disadvantage in that he can be sent to the AHL without waivers. Gillies will likely team with Tyler Parsons in minding the net for the Flames AHL affiliate.

Gillies was originally drafted by the Flames in the third round (75th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

