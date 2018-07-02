OTTAWA, ON – OCTOBER 19: New Jersey Devils Defenceman Dalton Prout (5) prepares for the faceoff during third period National Hockey League action between the New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators on October 19, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Calgary Flames re-sign defenseman Dalton Prout to a one-year contract extension worth $800 000. This contract carries him through the next 2018-19 season.

Dalton Prout extension contract with the Flames. One year deal at $800 000 (one way) #tvasports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 30, 2018

Over his eight-year NHL career, Prout has played for the Columbus BlueJackets, New Jersey Devils. And since late December, the Flames, but never played a game for them last year. Instead, Prout ended up playing in the AHL for the Stockton Heat. He has put up six goals and 30 assists for 36 career points in 242 career games. He was originally drafted in the 6th round, 154 overall of the 2010 NHL draft by Columbus.

The 28-year-old only played four games for the Devils last season. He hasn’t played a regular defensive role in the NHL since the 2015-16 season when he played 64 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He had three goals and six assists that season.

Last season, for the Heat, scored two goals, nine points and 44 penalty minutes. Prout has appeared in 158 AHL games. He has seven goals and 29 assists in his AHL career.

This singing follows a busy period for the Flames, who also acquired Derek Ryan and Austin Czarnik in free agency.

What This Means for the Future.

Currently, the team only have four defensemen. With this contract extension, the Canadian defenseman must have impressed in the AHL. With new players coming to the fold for the Flames next season, the veteran will provide experience for the younger players. This will also provide backup if the younger players don’t step up in training camp.

Calgary’s hope is that Prout will provide a valuable defensive depth to the team. Although, it will be a test for the defenseman and will be interesting to see if Prout can still compete at such a high level of hockey.

