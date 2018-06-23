OTTAWA, ON – MARCH 24: Carolina Hurricanes Defenceman Noah Hanifin (5) skates during warm-up before National Hockey League action between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators on March 24, 2018, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames have completed a blockbuster deal on Saturday. The Flames get centre Elias Lindholm and defenceman Noah Hanifin. In return, the Hurricanes get defenceman Dougie Hamilton, winger Micheal Ferland, prospect Adam Fox.

This CAR/CAL deal sounds like it involves Hamilton, Ferland and Fox for Lindholm and Hanifin — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 23, 2018

Lindholm

Lindholm has spent his entire five-year career with the Carolina organization. During that time, he has scored 64 goals and added 124 assists for 188 points in 374 games. Lindholm was selected fifth overall in the 2013 NHL entry draft.

Last season, Lindholm scored 16 goals and added 28 assists for 44 points in 81 games. His possession numbers were 53.18% Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of -1.84.

The 23-year-old Swedish forward brings versatility to the Flames lineup by being able to play centre or the wing. This allows him to be moved up and down the lineup as needed. Lindholm can be relied on to help create offence for his team, but also be put out there in a shutdown role. This is music to a coach’s ears. His ability to contribute on the powerplay and penalty kill is key for the Hurricanes moving forward. Lindholm is also very reliable at the faceoff circle with a win percentage of 54.5%. Lindholm is best known for his two-way game. He’s dependable in all three zones of the ice.

Lindholm is set to be a restricted free agent.

Hanifin

Last season, Hanifin had a career year as he hit double digits in goals for the first time. Hanifin scored 10 goals and added 22 assists for 32 points in 79 games while averaging 19 minutes of ice time per game. Possession wise, Hanifin had a 55.92 Corsi-For percentage and a +2.15 Relative Corsi last season. Over his three-year career, spent entirely with the Hurricanes, Hanifin has recorded 18 goals and 65 assists for 83 points in 239 career NHL games.

The 21-year-old Hanifin was drafted 5th overall in the 2015 NHL entry draft and made the Hurricanes roster in his first season. Hanifin has a rather large frame standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 206 pounds. Although big in stature, Hanifin is still very quick. He is an exceptional skater with great hockey sense and puck moving abilities. Hanifin helped quarterback the Hurricanes second powerplay unit last season.

He is also a restricted free agent.

Hamilton

In Dougie Hamilton, the Hurricanes get a tall defenseman with plenty of offensive upside. This season he scored 17 goals and 27 assists for 44 points. That goal total was the highest of his six-year career thus far, done in a year where he earned more ice time per game (21:32) than ever before too. He also added 64 minutes in penalties.

Hamilton’s strong possession numbers, 57.4 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of 6.7%, are further evidence of a solid young defenseman. Carolina will be his third team, as he started with three years for the Boston Bruins prior to three years in Calgary. He was originally drafted in the first round, ninth overall of the 2011 NHL draft by the Bruins.

Ferland

Ferland, 26, scored 21 goals and 22 assists for 43 points in 77 games for the Flames last year. He is known as a solid two-way forward. His possession numbers were 52.1 percent Corsi-for and -1.4 relative Corsi.

In 250 career games, Ferland has 42 goals and 47 assists for 89 career points.

Fox

Fox was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the 3rd round, #66 overall at the 2016 NHL Draft. He is at Harvard University. He scored 28 points in 29 games last year, as well as 5 points in 7 games for Team USA at the World Juniors.

Fox is an undersized defenceman, but an elite offensive producer. He has elite skating ability, moving around the ice with very good speed and acceleration. He can lead or join the rush; or pinch at the blue line and still get back to defend his own zone as well.

Fox has extremely good stick handling ability. He shows poise with the puck at the blue line, being patient, and willing to use his agility to walk the line to open up shooting and passing lanes. Fox has outstanding vision and the ability to feather a pass through the tightest of openings. He can use this ability while quarterbacking the power play, carrying the puck on the rush, or in making a first pass to start the rush. He is especially adept at making long breakaway passes.

Main Photo:

OTTAWA, ON – MARCH 24: Carolina Hurricanes Defenceman Noah Hanifin (5) skates during warm-up before National Hockey League action between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators on March 24, 2018, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on