Sean Monahan had 4 surgeries since being taken out of the lineup: reconstructive wrist surgery, surgery on both hips and surgery on his groin… unbelievable. #Flames — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) April 9, 2018

Out of all of the young forward’s injuries, he stated that his wrist caused the most problems.

“I felt like I was playing with one hand for a while,” Monahan said. “I lost all my grip strength in my hand. It definitely limits you. At the end of the day, you try to go out there and perform to the best ability you can.”

Monahan says he’s had his left wrist reconstructed. Wearing a sling today, says he should be fully recovered in about 3 months. Says he had to grind through it for the final 35 or so games of his season. #Flames pic.twitter.com/koyu79fK6Q — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) April 9, 2018

A Career Season

During the season, the assistant captain has been vital to the Flames offensive success. He tied a career high with 31 goals and added 33 assists. His 64 points were also a career high. He added a low 24 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were an impressive 54.8 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 2.3.

Over his five-year NHL career, he has put up 138 goals and 143 assists for 281 career points in 393 career games. He was originally drafted by the Flames in the first round, sixth overall of the 2013 NHL Draft.

It is in no doubt that the Canadian center is a prime example of typical hockey spirit. In the same interview Monahan, instead of focusing on tough injury battles, chose to discuss his disappointment in the Flames performance.

The Flames finished the season with a 37-25-10 record. Despite the impressive efforts of players such as Monahan, the Flames failed to accumulate enough points to clinch a playoff spot. However, the Flames looks hopeful that the Canadian will be recovered enough to continue his success of this season and push forward to applying it to next season.

