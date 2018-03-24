The Calgary Flames announced that centre Sean Monahan has been shut down for the rest of the season with two significant injuries.

Breaking: #Flames source confirms that C Sean Monahan has been shut down for remainder of season. Tight-lipped about specifics, but will need surgery to repair one of his two injuries. Full story …https://t.co/b3YP9RFIWF — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) March 23, 2018

The Flames have announced that centre Sean Monahan has suffered two significant injuries one of which will require surgery. The Flames did not disclose what these injuries were. Monahan has only registered two points in his final nine games before being shut down.

So far this season, he scored 31 goals and 33 assists for 64 points in 74 games. He also added 24 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 54.8 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +2.3.

Over his five year NHL career, Monahan has played for the Calgary Flames. He has put up 138 goals and 143 assists for 281 career points in 393 career games. He was originally drafted in the first round, sixth overall in the 2013 Entry Draft by the Flames.

One of the key factors that led to shutting down Monahan was the fact that the Flames have fallen out of the playoff race. Flames head coach Guluzen said,” He’s been injected in two places for the last three weeks and hasn’t been practicing”. Monahan is the leading scorer for the Flames with 31 goals on the year as well as leading the team in goals last year with 27. The Flames are currently 11th in the Western Conference with 80 points this season.

The Flames will hopefully have Monahan back at 100 percent for next season as he has proven to be a big part of their team. Expect to see Mikael Backlund take over as centre on the top line for the rest of the season.

It will be interesting to see if the Flames disclose Monhan’s injuries once the season ends.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on