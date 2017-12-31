TORONTO, ON – DECEMBER 06: Calgary Flames Right Wing Michael Frolik (67) in warm ups prior to the NHL regular season game between the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs on December 6, 2017 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON. (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Calgary Flames are going to be without right winger Michael Frolik for a while as he suffered a broken jaw in Thursday night’s game. He was hit by a Brent Burns slapshot in the face during the second period and did not return to the game.

Michael Frolik lost some teeth and suffered a fractured jaw after getting hit by a Brent Burns shot in last night’s loss versus the #Sharks. #Flames forward is travelling back to Calgary where he’ll be evaluated by a surgeon and is week-to-week. Big, big loss. — Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) December 29, 2017

Frolik will be week-to-week as that’ll be a big loss for the Flames as he’s a regular in their top nine. Going into that game, he had seven goals and 15 points in 37 games. Last year, he had 17 goals and 44 points in a full 82 games. It was the second most points he’s had during his career. He also had a 55.9 CF% last season which is outstanding and in 37 games this year, it was 56.9% which is the highest its ever been. Calgary will have to rely on Frolik’s teammates to step up for him while he recovers from this injury.

It doesn’t sound like the Flames will be calling anyone up from their AHL team as they feel they can survive Frolik’s injury with the players they have. They’ll be able to use Freddie Hamilton at times as well. The good news for the Flames is that Johnny Gaudreau has been one of the best players in the game this year and that will go a long way with Frolik being out. So far, Gaudreau has 13 goals and 41 points in 38 games this season and is tied for tenth in the league in NHL scoring.

For the Flames upcoming schedule, they have a three-game homestand against the Blackhawks, Kings, and Ducks before going on the road for their next three games. In those games, they’ll go to Tampa, Sunrise, and Minnesota. Frolik will be missing some key divisional games though as the Kings and Ducks make a visit to Calgary.

