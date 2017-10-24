VANCOUVER, BC – OCTOBER 14: Calgary Flames Right Wing Jaromir Jagr (68) watches the play during their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on October 14, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Calgary won 5-2. (Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Calgary Flames announced on Monday morning that they have placed veteran forward Jaromir Jagr on injured reserve for a lower-body injury. The 45-year-old hockey legend signed with the team at the beginning of the month shortly after the beginning of the season and has two assists in five games played. The injury likely occurred on Saturday, but no more details were given.

Jagr’s injury occurred in the first period of Calgary’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. There was a struggle in front of the Wild net involving Jagr and a few Minnesota players, but it wasn’t apparent when the injury occurred. He left late in the period and did not return. There is no timetable for his return to play at the time of this article. Head coach Glen Gulutzan estimated that Jagr may be back within a week.

Jagr is known for being a tough player. This will be his first long-term absence since the 2012-13 season, when he was playing with the Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins. Since then, he has only missed eight games due to illness or injury. This is a sign that even at his age, he remains in great shape. If he is able to play 51 more games this season, he will beat the record for the all-time most games played. The current record, held by the late Gordie Howe, is 1,767 lifetime games.

The Flames announced that 23-year-old Mark Jankowski has been called up from the team’s AHL affiliate to replace Jagr. The young forward has scored five goals and eight points in Stockton’s first six games this season, leading the team. He was second in scoring among AHL rookies last season and fifteenth overall with 27 goals scored.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on