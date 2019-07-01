VANCOUVER, BC – FEBRUARY 28: New York Rangers Defenceman John Gilmour (58) looks up ice during their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on February 28, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. New York won 6-5. (Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire)

The Buffalo Sabres have reportedly signed free agent defenceman John Gilmour to a new one-way contract. Length and terms of the deal are to be disclosed. Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest first reported the deal on Sunday.

Former #NYR Dman John Gilmour will sign a one way deal. Mutual interest with Buffalo #Sabres — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 30, 2019

The Montreal native has only played for the New York Rangers in his two-year NHL career. He has put up two goals and three assists for five career points in 33 career games. The Calgary Flames originally drafted Gilmour in the seventh round, 198th overall of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Gilmour did not register any points in five games with the Rangers last season. He also added four minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 38.6 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -14.7.

He spent most of the season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, where he had 20 goals and 34 assists for 54 points in 70 games. That performance was good enough for him to be in the AHL All-Star Game.

The 26-year-old was a solid player with Providence College of the NCAA for four seasons and helped the Friars win the 2014-15 NCAA Division I men’s hockey title.

What This Means for the Future

Gilmour didn’t really wash out after a solid rookie campaign. He never got a chance to crack the lineup in 2018-19, so he got plenty of run in the AHL. He excelled at that level and will definitely get a chance to make the roster in Buffalo.

The Sabres have already started making over their defence in the Colin Miller trade. Buffalo will also look to move Rasmus Ristolainen if it can find a taker. Gilmour can be a good depth option at a low price.

He has good offensive instincts and may be able to play point on the extra man in a pinch. Gilmour does lack NHL size and has been working on his defensive instincts.

