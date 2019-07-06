ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 01: Jay Bouwmeester #19 of the St. Louis Blues battles for the puck with Marcus Johansson #90 of the Boston Bruins during the first period in Game Three of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 01, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Six days into the NHL Free Agent window, left-wing Marcus Johansson has chosen his team. He signs with the Buffalo Sabres. Johansson’s new contract is for two years and is worth $9 million or $4.5 million AAV. The Swedish forward is coming off a successful playoff run with the Boston Bruins. The 28-year-old has shown a lot of potential and skill over the years. The Sabres are getting a talented and experienced skater.

NHL Signing- Marcus Johansson to the #Sabres for 2 years $9M. $4.5M AAV — David Amber (@DavidAmber) July 6, 2019

Marcus Johansson was drafted in the first round, 24th overall, in the 2009 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals. He can play all three forward positions but has spent most of his time as a left-wing. He has played a total of 501 games with the Capitals before his trade to the New Jersey Devils in 2017. In his first season in New Jersey, Johansson managed to play only in 29 games.

Last season, after overcoming his concussion issues, the Swedish winger played in 48 games with the Devils. The Bruins acquired him at the NHL Trade Deadline. Johansson played only 10 regular-season games in Boston, doing his best work in the playoffs. In 22 playoff games, Johansson scored four goals and seven assists for 11 points. At times, he was the Bruins best forward. He has not played a full season since his last year in Washington where he set a career-high with 58 points.

Marcus Johansson Provides Secondary Scoring

Johansson joins the Sabres to provide secondary offence. His new salary is in line with his recent performances. The only concern with him might be his injuries over the past couple of years. The Sabres recognize this concern and thus have limited the contract to a two-year team. Nevertheless, he looked solid in a Bruins uniform in the playoffs. The 28-year-old forward helped the Bruins all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

In his 588 career NHL games, Johansson has scored 334 points. He has added another 41 points in 94 career playoff games. Over his career, Johansson has averaged 16:29 of the ice-time and has a Corsi-for of 49.5 percent.

