The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed restricted free agent center Johan Larsson to a one-year contract worth $1.55 million. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season.

Over his 7-year NHL career, Larsson has played for the Minnesota Wild and the Sabres. He has put up 32 goals and 47 assists for 79 career points in 331 career games. He was originally drafted in the 2nd round, 56th overall of the 2010 NHL draft by the Wild.

Last season he scored 6 goals and 8 assists for 14 points. He also added 37 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 49.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.9.

What This Means for the Future

With the Sabres signing Larsson to a one year deal allows them to keep their depth forward for another season for very little money. Larsson has never been a huge offensive contributor only having a career-high of 10 goals and 17 points in 2015-16, but he can still provide value in a 3rd or 4th line role with sheltered usage. Johan Larsson also played for the 2018 Swedish IIHF World Championship team that took home the gold medal.

Larsson is coming off a two-year, 1.475 AAV contract. By accepting the 1.55 million, Larsson is accepting his qualifying offer. Larsson came to Buffalo from Minnesota as a piece in the trade that sent Jason Pominville to the Wild. He has been with the Sabres since and just finished playing his sixth NHL season with the team.

The question for the Sabres moves to their top-end now, looking for a potential 2nd line center to fill in for the team. It has been something the organization has needed ever since the Sabres sent eventual Conn Smythe winner Ryan O’Reilly to the St. Louis Blues.

