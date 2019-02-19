BUFFALO, NY – DECEMBER 13: Kyle Okposo #21 of the Buffalo Sabres during the game against the Arizona Coyotes at the KeyBank Center on December 13, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Sabres have announced that forward Kyle Okposo is sidelined indefinitely with a concussion.

Injury Update: After further evaluation, Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo has been diagnosed with a concussion. — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) February 19, 2019

The 30-year-old got hurt in a fight with New York Rangers defenceman Anthony DeAngelo on Friday night. Okposo took a hard punch to the face and was dropped by the shot.

The St. Paul, Minn. native has scored 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 57 games. He also has 37 penalty minutes. His possession numbers are 47.6 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -1.9.

Okposo has played for the New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres in his 12-year NHL career. He has 183 goals and 297 assists for 480 career points in 727 career games. The Islanders originally drafted him in the first round, seventh overall of the 2006 NHL draft.

He traveled with the team for Sunday’s game against the New Jersey Devils, but returned to Buffalo. The veteran forward will not be in the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers.

What This Means for the Future

The concussion is the latest in a string for Okposo, who missed the final two weeks of last season with the same problem. He spent nearly a week in the hospital after taking a routine hit in practice. He also missed three games in March last season after being hit by the Ottawa Senators Bobby Ryan. The effects led to Okposo losing a considerable amount of weight and having difficulty sleeping.

Okposo’s health is the most important thing. Many players have had to end their careers early because of continued concussion problems.

Buffalo continues to struggle after leading the entire league in November. The Sabres sit six points back of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Buffalo still has a shot at the playoffs, but time is running out for the club. The Sabres haven’t made the post-season since 2010-11.

