The Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday that they have named forward Jack Eichel the 27th captain in franchise history. Forward Kyle Okposo and Defenseman Zach Bogosian have been named alternate captains.

In three seasons with the Sabres, Eichel has 73 goals and 104 assists for 177 career points in 209 NHL games. Eichel was selected with the Sabres first-round pick, second overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

The 21-year-old is the highest paid player on the Sabres. He is in the first year of an eight-year, $80 million contract extension that he signed with the team last year.

“It’s really humbling. Just to be in the consideration would be an honour. It’s a huge honour. Obviously I’ve shown how invested I am in this city and I’m excited for the future,” Eichel said on Wednesday.

“It was a difficult decision; we have a great leadership group. We believe Jack has made the right steps in his maturity. And we believe he’s the right guy to lead our franchise,” said Head Coach Phil Housley on Wednesday.

Eichel is the latest captain since Brian Gionta, who became a free agent at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season. He signed with the Boston Bruins in February and recently retired. The Sabres were without a captain last season.

You can see Eichel wear the “C” for the first time this season on Thursday night against the Boston Bruins.

