NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Sam Reinhart #23 of the Buffalo Sabres skates against the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center on November 1, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Sabres defeated the Islanders 2-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed restricted free agent forward Sam Reinhart to a two-year contract worth $7.3 million. The contract carries an AAV or cap hit of $3.65 million per season. It carries the young forward through the 2019-20season. Reinhart was coming off his entry-level deal.

🚨 BREAKING: We’ve signed forward Sam Reinhart to a two-year deal. pic.twitter.com/E0dodwJdFs — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 19, 2018

In Reinhart, the Sabres have a skilled, young winger who can also play centre. He fits in with the Sabres young core that includes Jack Eichel, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, and Alex Nylander. Last season, Reinhart scored 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 points in 82 games. He has also picked up 26 penalty minutes. His possession numbers show a 52.3 percent Corsi and +6.3 relative Corsi.

In 2016-17, he scored 17 goals and 30 assists for 47 points. He also added 8 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.6 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +4.3. Reinhart has spent his entire four-year NHL career, with the Buffalo Sabres. He has put up 65 goals and 75 assists for 140 career points in 249 career games. He was originally drafted in the first round, seconnd overall at the 2014 NHL draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

Reinhart’s father, Paul Reinhart played in the NHL, mainly with the Calgary Flames. His brother Griffin Reinhart is part of the Vegas Golden Knights organization, and his brother Max Reinhart is in the Ottawa Senators organization.

This contract is a bridge deal for Reinhart meaning he’ll have to prove if he’s worth a long-term investment. Reinhart has shown flashes, but he’ll need to consistently put up points in order to secure a big-time deal in Western New York.

Main Photo: NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Sam Reinhart #23 of the Buffalo Sabres skates against the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center on November 1, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Sabres defeated the Islanders 2-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on