After 16 season NHL forward Brian Gionta announced his retirement after spending 16 seasons in the NHL. Gionta signed with a one-year deal with the Boston Bruins last February.

Over the course of his 16-year career, Gionta played for the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, and Boston Bruins. He scored 291 goals and 304 assists for 595 points in 1,026 career games. He had 32 goals and 36 assists for 68 points in 113 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Gionta also played for the United States during the 2006 Winter Olympics. Gionta was originally drafted in the third round,82nd overall by the Devils in the 1998 NHL Draft.

Last season Gionta had two goals and five assists for seven points in 20 games. He also added two minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 54.2 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of 0.3 percent. Gionta went scoreless in one Stanley Cup Playoff game last season.

Gionta spent the first seven seasons of his career playing for the Devils including bringing them a Stanley Cup in 2003. He scored 152 of 291 career goals in a Devils uniform. Gionta signed with Montreal in 2009 and later that season would put up 9 goals and six assists for 15 points in 19 games which would be a playoff high for him. In 2014 Gionta signed with the Buffalo Sabres which was near his hometown of Rochester, NY. Gionta would be brought to a young Buffalo team who lacked veterans and would be named captain a role he would hold throughout his time in Buffalo.

Now that his playing career is over Gionta plans on taking a management position with the Buffalo Sabres. In a press conference announcing his retirement, Gionta was quoted that “playing for the Sabres was a highlight of my career,”.

