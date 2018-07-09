The Buffalo Sabres have signed defencemen Rasmus Dahlin to a three-year, Entry-Level contract. Financials of the terms have not yet been disclosed. This deal carries him through the 2020-2021 season.

BREAKING NEWS: #Sabres sign 2018 first overall pick Rasmus Dahlin to a three-year entry-level contract.https://t.co/SLTExkXKDq pic.twitter.com/a8HBnV7fR0 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) July 9, 2018

The highly praised Dahlin was the first overall pick in this year’s draft by the Buffalo Sabres. Dahlin spent most of the 2016-17 season in the Sweedish Elite where he scored 9 goals and 13 assists for 22 points in 24 games.

Last season Dahlin scored seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points in 41 games. He also added four minutes in penalties. Dahlin also picked up a number of awards last year including Sweedish Junior player of the year, U20 WJC All-Star, WJC best defencemen, along with winning the Silver Medal at the WJC last year.

What This Means for Dahlin and The Sabres

Dahlin is expected to be the next big superstar for the Sabres. He has been touted as the next superstar defencemen in the NHL. He has been known to have the skating ability like Brian Leetch and has a great shot. The Sabres liked what they saw from Dahlin in development camp. He’s expected to play with the Sabres this season.

The Sabres could be looking at a solid year next year. Dahlin joins a talented roster that includes 2015 second overall pick Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen as part of the Sabres young core. Coupled with exciting prospects Alexander Nylander and Casey Mittelstadt, there is a lot to get excited about in Buffalo.

They also made a few key acquisitions this year picking up Tage Thompson and Patrik Berglund from the St.Louis Blues in the trade for Ryan O’Reilly. The Sabres also picked up a goaltender in Carter Hutton who should solve one of Buffalo’s main issues over the last few years. It will be interesting to see how Dahlin performs in the NHL in his first year.

