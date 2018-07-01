BOSTON, MA – FEBRUARY 5: Brandon Hickey #4 of the Boston University Terriers skates against the Harvard Crimson during NCAA hockey in the semifinals of the annual Beanpot Hockey Tournament at TD Garden on February 5, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Terriers won 3-2 in double overtime. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Sabres made a few moves to add depth to their team. They signed Brandon Hickey to a two-year, entry-level contract. Hickey was acquired from Arizona in the Hudson Fasching trade. The team also signed goaltender Scott Wedgewood to a one year deal worth $650K.

Sabres Add Brandon Hickey And Scott Wedgewood

The Sabres originally traded for the rights to Hickey two weeks ago before the entry-level deal today. The Calgary Flames drafted Hickey in 2014. He spent four years at Boston University. He served as the team’s captain this past season.

“I thought it was pretty important for me to stay for the four years. Playing for Coach (David) Quinn was unbelievable. He’s a really good defensive minded coach. He does a good job with defenseman,” Hickey said at Development Camp.

Not known as an offensive defenseman, Hickey posted 21 goals and 33 assists in 147 games for the Terriers. As captain this past season, Hickey had six goals and eight assists. He has been a part of two NCAA championships with Boston.

Hickey ranked seventh on the Terries with 77 shots taken and second in blocked shots with 60. It is likely that Hickey will head to the Rochester Americans to begin his professional career.

Depth Added With Wedgewood Signing

After the Sabres added Carter Hutton to their goaltending depth, the team agreed to terms with Scott Wedgewood as well. Wedgewood is likely to serve as the number one goaltender for Rochester.

The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Scott Wedgewood on a one-year, two-way contract.https://t.co/WzVuV14F9B — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) July 1, 2018

Wedgwood has spent time with New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, and Los Angeles Kings organizations. With the Coyotes this season, Wedgewood posted a 17-5-9 record with a 3.45 GAA and a .893 SV% in 20 games. He was later traded to the Kings and sent to the minors.

The Devils drafted Wedgewood in the third round of the 2010 NHL Draft.

In 24 career NHL games, Wedgewood is 21-7-10 with a 3.05 GAA and a .903 SV%. In 116 career AHL games, he has posted a 53-37-10 record to go along with a 2.38 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Wedgewood provides the Sabres with more depth in case Hutton or Linus Ullmark get into injury trouble.

