The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed restricted free agent forward Nicholas Baptiste. He signs a one-year, two-way deal that is worth $788,000 at the NHL level. Baptiste is scheduled to be a restricted free agent again next summer.

Nicholas Baptiste signed a one year deal with the @BuffaloSabres at $788 000 (2 way) — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 14, 2018

Baptiste has spent his entire three-year pro career in the Sabres organization. He has put up seven goals and three assists for 10 career points in 47 career NHL games. Baptiste has also added 45 goals and 42 assists for 87 points in 145 games with the Sabres AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans. He was originally drafted in the third round, 69th overall of the 2013 NHL Entry draft by the Sabres.

Last season he scored four goals and two assists for six points in 33 games with the Sabres. He also added 14 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 45.8 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -2.6. Baptiste also spent time with the Americans, putting up seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 36 AHL games.

What this Means

After a year bouncing between the AHL and NHL, Baptiste will head to training camp trying to find a full-time spot in the Sabres lineup. While he put up points in the OHL with the Sudbury Wolves, Baptiste projects as more of a depth piece at the NHL level. The 22-year-old right wing is known for playing a gritty game, and is strong in his own end of the ice. He will need to bring these aspects of his game in training camp in order to find a full-time place on the Sabres roster this season.

OTTAWA, ON – MARCH 08: Buffalo Sabres Right Wing Nicholas Baptiste (13) shoots the puck towards the net during the third period of the NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and the Buffalo Sabres on March 8, 2018, at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Steven Kingsman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

