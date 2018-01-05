Rumors, we all love to read about them. There is truly very little that is more exciting in the world of sports then speculating trades, free agent destinations, and possible coach firings. In this segment, we will look at the hottest NHL rumors made by the most reputable people in the business. This week’s rumors include names such as Anthony Duclair and Evander Kane.

Duclair Requests Trade

Rumors about Anthony Duclair’s days with the Arizona Coyotes being numbered are not new. However, Craig Custance reported in a piece for The Athletic that Duclair has officially requested a trade and Arizona is doing their best to make it happen.

In a segment on Ottawa’s TSN 1200, Darren Dreger added to the Duclair talk explaining how he believes John Chayka has been attempting to deal Duclair for some time now. Dreger went on to state that if there was a market for the 22-year-old, he would have been traded already.

According to Dreger, it is believed that Arizona is looking for a player similar to Duclair’s situation. Meaning, a young player with potential who is in need of a fresh start. However, he also feels the Coyotes would be happy with a draft pick, possibly a second-rounder.

Analysis

Things have not worked out for Anthony Duclair in Arizona. After a 20-goal season in 2015-16, he has failed to crack double-digits again. It does not help that the Coyotes are always at the bottom of the NHL. However, the franchise was counting on Duclair to help steer things in the right direction. Clearly, that has not happened.

It would be a good move for another team to take a crack at Duclair, for the right price. As was mentioned before, he is still young at 22 and is a restricted free-agent this summer. The potential for Duclair to be a valuable asset somewhere is there and he is worth the risk, which is quite low, to begin with.

Buffalo Sabres Getting Calls About Kane

Another name that isn’t necessarily new to the rumor mill is Evander Kane of the Buffalo Sabres. However, in the same article for The Athletic, Custance added to the speculation claiming that Kane is already getting a decent amount of interest from other teams. Custance went on to name the San Jose Sharks as a team that could be a good fit. Custance stated that San Jose would have the necessary cap space to sign him long-term if they so wanted to.

Analysis

It makes perfect sense that Kane is already garnering interest from teams across the NHL. He has had a strong season for Buffalo thus far, recording 35 points through the first 40 games. He would be a great addition to a team looking to make a serious run in the postseason.

The Sharks certainly fit that description, currently sitting in third place in the Pacific Division. Acquiring a player of Kane’s caliber would force the rest of the league to take notice. Still, there are plenty of other teams in a similar situation to San Jose that will also be chomping at the bit to snatch up Kane.

Although Kane being dealt before the deadline is the most likely scenario, him remaining in Buffalo is not out of the question. He has found a place he feels comfortable within the Sabres organization and could stay if the Sabres are willing to pay him what he’s worth. However, if he is out of Buffalo’s price range, general manager Jason Botterill would be smart to deal him. Instead of just letting Kane walk this summer and get nothing in return.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on