On Monday the Bruins announced that the team has come to terms with 2018 seventh round pick forward Pavel Schen.

Where’s he been?

After being drafted in the seventh round in June of 2018, Shen decided to stay in Russia and continue playing Russian junior hockey (MHL). He totaled 12 goals and 15 assists in 34 games, while managing a plus 11 rating in juniors. Shen played in Russia’s second highest league (VHL) during the 2018-2019 season, totaling two assists in 13 games. Shen also played 49 games in the KHL. In those 49 games he had two goals and one assist. You can see a full history of Shen’s Junior and professional career here

Offensive upside

Schen’s offensive game has carried him so far in his career. Before being drafted by the Bruins, Shen was named to the MHL All Star team in the 2016-2017 season. During that season he lead the Mamonty Yugry in total points, with 45 in only 46 games played. In those 46 games, Schen scored 16 goals and had a team high 29 assists. Of the players who played only 46 games that year, Schen had the most goals, assists, and points. A plus minus of 16 also put him fourth in that category. Those numbers didn’t exactly translate for Schen as he moved leagues however. Much like Bruins first round pick John Beecher’s situation, once Pavel moved up leagues, he became buried by talent.

Where does he go from here?

Given the forward depth in Providence, Shen will likely see the bottom side of the top nine at best. Shen is a natural center that can move over to the wing spot if needed. Shen can join the top six, but he’ll have to show improvement in his overall game. If he can prove to make plays on a regular basis, Shen could find himself being plugged into the top six because of injuries or call ups. If he can play with the top six, he’ll really be able to show off his talent in the AHL.

Perhaps a move to the right wing would work for Schen. The stacked center depth might prove to difficult to crack for any future Bruins prospect. With a move to the wing, it’ll be easier for Schen to play with the more talented prospects, seeing as how the Bruins are so shallow on the wings.

Whatever the case may be, don’t count Schen out just because he was a seventh round pick. He has some very raw talent, but talent that could be enough to get him to the NHL level some day. Only time will tell.

