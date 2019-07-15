On Monday the Boston Bruins announced the signing of forward Danton Heinen to a two year 2.8 million dollar deal. Despite the rather confusing outrage from the Bruins fanbase, the signing came rather cheap. Lets take a look at the a few of the important details before we make permanent judgements on the deal.

Short track record

Despite already having two full years of NHL experience, Danton Heinen is only 24 years old. He’s shown signs of being a very good, playmaking goal scorer. Some of his talent is raw and untouched, but he’s by no means a virgin on the highlight reel. When Danton Heinen is on the ice, good things happen.

One issue that comes with being young and versatile on a team like this Boston Bruins team, run by Bruce Cassidy, is that its hard to find fulltime line mates. If Heinen can get a full season as a member of the Boston Bruins second line I think his numbers will jump drastically. Heinen’s best season came one season ago in the 2017-2018 campaign. Danton played 77 games and accounted for 47 points, 16 goals and 31 assists. While the numbers don’t jump off the page, its shows that he’s more than a one trick pony.

One more thing to take note is that 12 of those points came on the power play. While its easy to say that its always easier to score on the power play, having an impact on the power play for a team who depends on it as much as this Boston Bruins team is certainly a way top get you to stick around for a while.

How does the deal compare to the rest?

If you compare the money of Danton Heinen’s contract to the other contracts that are similar, there is absolutely nothing to worry about with this deal. All but two players with a contact that is comparable are older than Heinen, and all but two are within 10 points of Heinen’s deal. Heinen also has the highest plus minus rating of all comparable deals. That stat goes right back to my point that good things happen when he’s on the ice.

Stability for top lines

I mentioned here that the Bruins have a bit of a depth issue on the wings. Heinen provides two more years of top nine forward stability for a team that desperately needs it. Whether he’s on the top line with Bergy or on the second line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci, Heinen will play an important role. Signing Danton Hienen gives the Bruins a little bit of breathing room at the wing position.

Turning heads

With Marcus Johannson signing with the Sabres and Noel Acciari signing with the Panthers, signing Danton Heinen checks number three off the free agent to do list for the Bruins. Numbers one and two still remain unsigned. Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo have yet to sign, and the issue is cap room. After Heinen’s signing the Bruins now have about $8 Million to spend between the two. All heads will turn to Don Sweeney and the Bruins front office now. A trade or two might be the only option to bring both Carlo and McAvoy back. Don Sweeney is on the clock.

