ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 09: Danton Heinen #43 of the Boston Bruins is pursued by Alex Pietrangelo #27 of the St. Louis Blues during the first period in Game Six of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 09, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins continue their busy offseason with another important signing. Danton Heinen re-signed by Boston after his three-year entry-level deal expired. His new deal is worth an annual cap hit of $2.8 million per campaign for two seasons. At the age of 23, he was a pending restricted free agent.

Danton Heinen, Bruins come to terms on two-year deal with $2.8M cap hit. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) July 10, 2019

Danton Heinen re-signing is good news for the Boston Bruins. Over the past two seasons in the NHL, Heinen has become very reliable for the Head Coach Bruce Cassidy. The British Columbia native was selected 116th overall in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut in the 2016-2017 season with the Bruins, although he managed to play in just eight games that year. In the rest of that campaign, Heinen played in the AHL. He scored 44 points in 64 games in the minors.

In 2017, Heinen had an impressive October. He was the late call-up from Providence to play a game against the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. On that night, Heinen scored his first two goals in the NHL. In that season, Heinen played in 77 NHL games registering 47 points over the remaining 2017-18 year.

In the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he was able to score just one goal in nine starts. He had a cold start during the start of the 2018-19 season but picked it up in the month of February. He concluded the season with 34 points in 77 contests. In the playoffs, Heinen played in all 24 games gathering two goals and six assists for eight points.

Danton Heinen Re-Signed Important For Boston

There have been some doubts about whether Heinen has the potential with the Bruins roster, but he has shown his qualities. In the past regular season, Heinen has averaged 13:58 in ice time each game. He recorded a 52.9 percent of the corsi-for. During the postseason, Heinen recorded a 54.04 percent corsi-for and a 57.46 percent goals-for percentage at even strength.

In the playoff run with Boston, Heinen played a key role skating on the third line with Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson. Many times, that third line was the Bruins best. Now the 23-year-old versatile forward is staying with the Bruins for the next two years.

